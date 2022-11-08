Azerbaijani soldiers craved hoisting national flag in liberated Shusha – major general

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 8. Hoisting the national flag in liberated Shusha was the biggest dream of Azerbaijani soldiers, Commander of the Army Corps, Major General Kanan Seyidov told Trend.

As the major general noted, during the second Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani Army liberated one settlement after another from Armenian occupation, thus getting closer to Shusha.

According to him, the Shusha operation's main distinguishing feature was the difficult terrain of the city.

He also talked about army building in the post-second Karabakh war period.

"In total, the war has proved that there is a need to launch special military units capable of performing tasks in mountainous, forested, and difficult terrain. President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremonies for several commando military units on the liberated lands, and the establishment of new military units continues to this day," the major general added.