Preparation of dev't concept for Azerbaijan's Dashalty almost complete - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The preparation of the concept for the development of the Dashalty village of Azerbaijan’s Shusha district is almost complete, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha District Aydin Karimov said on November 9 within Trend News Agency's “Actual with Sahil Karimli” project.

According to Karimov, projects aimed at creating tourist infrastructure will be implemented in the village.

"Active processes in this regard are expected to begin next year. Work will also continue in Shusha. The foundation of new residential complexes has been laid. A new street and road network has already been determined,” he said.

“Public services will also be provided to the future residents. In this regard, the building of the former post office will be overhauled. The activity of four important institutions - the ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network] Center, the DOST [Sustainable and Operative Social Provision] Center, SME [Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises] houses and a communication center will be ensured," added the official.