MFA makes statement on Azerbaijanis possibly injured in Istanbul explosion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The Ministry hasn't received any information about the Azerbaijani victims of the explosion in the center of Istanbul, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

A powerful explosion occurred on Istiglal Street in Istanbul, Türkiye on November 13 at about 16:20.

As a result of the explosion, 6 people were killed and another 81 people were injured.

Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca spoke about the condition of the injured in the explosion in the center of Istanbul.

"39 out of 81 people injured in the explosion on Istiklal Street were discharged after treatment was completed. Of the 42 hospitalized patients, five are still in intensive care, the condition of two of them is serious," he said.