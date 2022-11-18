Azerbaijani Army units subjected to fire from Armenian troops – MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The Armenian armed forces units, stationed in the Istisu and Yukhari Zaghali directions of the Basarkechar district, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions deployed in the Mollabayramli direction of the Kalbajar district, at 12:50 (GMT+4) on November 18, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Moreover, at 17:10 (GMT+4), members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Yukhari Veysalli settlement of the Fuzuli district.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.