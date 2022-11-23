Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of the settlements of Istisu and Guneshli of the Basarkechar region periodically fired from 22:15 (GMT+4) November 22 to 01:15 November 23 on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Istisu settlement of Kalbajar district and Astaf settlement of Dashkasan district using small arms of various calibers, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

"Moreover, on November 22 from 15:48 to 18:20 members of the illegal Armenian armed formation on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, periodically fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Shusha and Tartar directions. Azerbaijani units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions," said the ministry.