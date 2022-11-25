Azerbaijani Parliament approves agreements with Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijani Parliament has approved documents between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports on November 25.

Bills on approval of agreements between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic ‘On the establishment of Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund’ and ‘On cooperation in the field of plant quarantine’ was discussed at the parliament’s meeting.

Following the discussion, the documents were put to the vote and adopted.