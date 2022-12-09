Azerbaijani Army positions in Zangilan direction subjected to fire - State Border Service (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 13:09)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Units of the Armenian armed forces from the direction of Nerkin Hand and Tsav of the Kapan District subjected positions of the border troops of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan to continuous shelling from large-caliber weapons in the direction of settlements Kollugyshlag and Razdara of the Zangilan on December 8, at 21:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports.

The shelling took place on a section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border passing through the territory of the Zangilan district.

Enemy shelling was suppressed by return fire. The operational situation is under the full control of Azerbaijani units. The State Border Service regards this as another provocation by the Armenian side, said the statement.