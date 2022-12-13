Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan's Karabakh as useless as OSCE Minsk Group – US expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Representatives of Azerbaijan's non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers, for the second day, Trend reports from the scene on December 13.

The protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of mineral resources.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations in both directions. Thus, the planned initial inspection and monitoring didn't take place due to the fact that Russian peacekeepers not only didn't create the required conditions but also participated in a deliberate violation of this process.

As US expert Peter Tase told Trend, Russian peacekeeping forces in liberated Karabakh are as useless as the OSCE Minsk Group.

"The Armenian fascist forces are planting anti-personnel landmines along the Lachin corridor, as well as conducting sabotage activities near the Russian troops' post. What kind of peacekeepers they are if allow Armenian bandits to continue their illegal mine-setting activities in breach of its obligations under the trilateral statement," he said.

Tase added that the Azerbaijani citizens are holding a peaceful action aimed at protecting the environment and natural resources management.

According to him, the UN, the US government, and the EU are required to respond quickly and make Russia and Armenia stop polluting water resources on Azerbaijani lands.

"Silence is not a solution. Azerbaijan has made tremendous investments in protecting the environment and has demonstrated determination to preserve the biodiversity of the Caspian Sea. Meantime, the Armenian terrorist regime is contaminating the land with explosive mines and dangerous pesticides, turning arable land in the Azerbaijani territory into the world's most dangerous area," added the expert.