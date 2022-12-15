'Lachin road - Peace road!', Azerbaijanis continue peaceful protests (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 15. The peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis near Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers, who are temporarily stationed in the area, are gaining traction, Trend reports from the scene.

The protesters are chanting slogans such as "Lachin road - Peace road!", speaking out against the use of this road for non-humanitarian purposes.

The Armenian media is spreading fake news that Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the Lachin road, not allowing the supply vehicles to pass. But only yesterday, two supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers passed along the road freely. This once again proves that such statements have no real basis.

The Armenians residing in Karabakh should be aware of their real enemies. Not a while ago, the Kocharyan-Sargsyan mafia was almost holding Armenians residing in Karabakh hostage, using them as a tool for profit. They were engaged in the plunder of Azerbaijani territories and terror. And right now the Harutyunyan-Vardanyan tandem behaves in a similar way. They are hindering humanitarian passage. Vardanyan acknowledged that he does so deliberately.

Armenians living in Karabakh should know that their enemies are not the state and people of Azerbaijan, but Ruben Vardanyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, who want to restore the regime of military dictatorship in Karabakh.