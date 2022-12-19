Сars of International Committee of Red Cross, ambulance pass along Azerbaijan's Lachin road (PHOTO/VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 19. Cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross and an ambulance have passed along Azerbaijan's Lachin road [near Shusha, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area], where a peaceful protest rally of Azerbaijanis against eco-terror in the country’s lands has been held for the eighth day, Trend reports from the scene on December 19.

Earlier, family members of one of the Russian peacekeepers have driven in the direction of Lachin from Khankendi.

This once again shows that the road is open for humanitarian purposes. The peaceful protesters declare that they can create equal conditions for the passage of all civilian Armenians, including those in need of help from peaceful Armenians - the elderly, women and children. Unfortunately, Ruben Vardanyan does not let them go, prevents them from coming here and deliberately spreads fake information that the Azerbaijani side is allegedly creating a humanitarian crisis against civilians.

The representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations have been protesting against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area of stationing the peacekeepers.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented for the entire process to carry on.