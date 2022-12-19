Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia address co-op between countries (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on December 19.

The ministers praised the development of bilateral relations, co-operation in economy, trade, investment, agriculture, energy, renewable energy, and other fields.

Minister Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to the relations with Saudi Arabia and the enhancement of cooperation in various fields. Speaking of regional and international collaboration, the minister noted that the two countries continue supporting each other within a number of organizations. He added that Azerbaijan commends the fair position of Saudi Arabia regarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, especially within the UN and the OIC.

The minister talked about the opportunities for the energy, agricultural, and tourism cooperation, as well as stressed that Azerbaijan has great potential for improving renewable energy, especially wind energy. The successful outcome of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission's session and the importance of business forums between the two countries were also discussed.

The sides reviewed large-scale reconstruction activities in liberated areas and explored ways of cooperation in this direction.

The Saudi Arabian minister praised the work done in Azerbaijan's liberated territories during his visit to Karabakh. He spoke of investors in Saudi Arabia who are interested in Azerbaijan's energy, particularly green energy, agriculture, eco-tourism. The official noted that Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The ministers also exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues, and regional processes.