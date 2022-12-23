Türkiye supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process: Akar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Türkiye supports efforts aimed at the normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said this on Thursday during his speech at the National Library under the Turkish Presidential Administration, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

"We recommend that Armenia accept the hand of peace extended by Azerbaijan. We are not for war, but for stability and peace in the region. We are working for this," he said.

Minister noted that after the 44-day war, Türkiye has done "its best to ensure peace and stability in the region and to create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility in the entire Caucasus."

"Azerbaijan has done and continues to do everything that should be done in this direction. Turkey supports all measures aimed at normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he added.