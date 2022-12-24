President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Libyan Presidential Council' chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Chairman of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya Muhammad Younis Al-Manfi, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

I cordially congratulate you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your work, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Libya," the letter said.