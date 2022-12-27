Two new medals established in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amending the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the "10th anniversary of the State Agency for the provision of services to citizens and social innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" jubilee medal and the medal "For effective cooperation with "ASAN Service", Trend reports.

