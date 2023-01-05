President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at Child and Youth Development Center in Baku after major overhaul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at Child and Youth Development Center in Baku after major overhaul and restoration.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev informed the head of state and the First Lady of the conditions created at the center.

The center features 44 clubs, including dancing, theatre, painting, foreign languages, science and technology, psychology, culinary and tourism. Nearly 1,500 students are expected to be involved in the clubs.

The center will employ 20 administrative, 20 technical and 65 pedagogical workers.

Will be updated