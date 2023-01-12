Azerbaijani ombudsman's salary increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the Constitutional Law amending the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the document, the following changes are being made to Article 16 of the mentioned Constitutional Law:

- the number "2,230" in Article 16.1 are replaced by the number "3,060", the words "salary" are replaced by the words "official salary";

- Article 16.1-1 is added as follows:

"16.1-1. The Commissioner shall be paid an official salary supplement in the amount of 1.65 times of the monthly official salary;".

Article 16.6 has been repealed.

This Constitutional Law entered into force on January 1, 2023.