Azerbaijan has become important transit country – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan has become an important transit country, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with Chief Executive Officer and shareholder of the Dutch “Damen Shipyards Group” Arnout Damen in Davos, Trend reports.

The head of state pointed out that the volume of cargo passing through the territory of the country has increased by 75 percent.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that, taking into account all this, there is a need to increase the number of new tankers, dry cargo ships and ferries in Azerbaijan. The head of state underlined that there is also a good potential for cooperation with “Damen Shipyards Group” in this field.

They also discussed the issues related to the possibility of manufacturing various ships for the Azerbaijan Naval Forces.