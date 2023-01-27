Turkish FM appeals to Iran in connection with attack on Azerbaijani Embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. We call on Iran to solve the crime and capture the attackers of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, said Turkish Foreign Minister Movlut Cavushoglu during an interview with the Turkish media, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4).

As a result of an armed attack, the Head of the security service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Orkhan Asgarov, was killed as a result of the attack. Two embassy security officers were injured.