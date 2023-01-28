We have no disagreements regarding future development of Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. We have no disagreements regarding future development of Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an expanded meeting with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on January 28 , Trend reports.

"We attach great importance to your visit. I am sure that the visit will be a very important step for the development of Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations. We have just discussed many issues in our one-on-one meeting. We have no disagreements regarding the future development of Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations. There are ample opportunities for cooperation in many areas. I am sure that we will implement the agreements reached after the visit," President Ilham Aliyev said.