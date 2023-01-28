NATO condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran - special representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. NATO condemns yesterday’s attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, which left one embassy staff dead and two others injured, Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia, said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

"Acts of violence against diplomatic missions are unacceptable. Condolences to the family of the victims and to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan," he said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.