Chair of Azerbaijani parliament updates her Malaysian counterpart on terrorist attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Chair of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, currently in Algeria on a working visit for the 17th PUIC Conference, has met with Chairman of the Malaysian Parliament’s House of Representatives Johari Abdul there, Trend reports via the parliament.

Gafarova informed her counterpart about the terrorist act committed on January 27 against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, noting that Azerbaijan demands an objective and comprehensive investigation of this attack.

The leader of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) spoke of her pleasure at the attendance of the 17th PUIC Conference, saying that scenes such as that provided splendid opportunities to discuss various aspects and issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. She recalled the Azerbaijani-Malaysian diplomatic relations’ being due to turn thirty years in 2023, adding that it was gratifying that the bilateral relations had been advancing all those years past.

The two countries, both members of the Islamic World, posture considerably in regard to the strengthening of mutual support and solidarity of the Muslim states – as much as concerning the promotion of Islamic values. Besides, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have close interaction afoot in international organizations, according to Gafarova who proceeded to praise the unfailing Malaysian backing for Azerbaijan’s territorial wholeness and sovereignty.

The two legislatures’ roles in the progress of the inter-state relations were brought up as well, with the head of the Milli Majlis underscoring the respective significance of the work done by the inter-parliamentary friendship groups.

Speaking about the interaction between the legislative assemblies of Azerbaijan and Malaysia in inter-parliamentary organizations, Sahiba Gafarova told in detail of the emergence of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, brought about by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan acting as the NAM Chairman to promote the organization’s parliamentary dimension. Also, Gafarova informed Abdul of the Network’s constituent assembly, its first conference (held in Baku), and the work currently done to ensure the Network’s institutional sustenance and the tasks ahead. Speaking as Chair of the Network, Sahiba Gafarova witnessed her appreciation of the Malaysian parliamentarians’ participation in the first NAM PN conference held in Baku then.

Going further, Sahiba Gafarova put Johari Abdul in the detailed picture as to Azerbaijan’s successful progress and international activities as well as the extensive work to restore Azerbaijani lands recovered from Armenian captivity as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war. It was said that Armenia had completely devastated all our cities, ravaged the previously-occupied areas, and looted and destroyed infrastructure and the historical and cultural heritage during the years of occupation. As Gafarova added, Armenia was abusing the Lachin Road for military purposes and, besides, the mines’ problem remained unsolved still.

Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Malaysian Parliament Johari Abdul greeted the Azerbaijani colleague affably before voicing his satisfaction with the cooperation amongst our states and their parliaments, witnessing the Malaysian interest in taking it further and higher and emphasizing the bilateral collaboration within international parliamentary congresses. Malaysia attaches great importance to relations with the Azerbaijani Parliament and activities in the context of the Non-Aligned Movement and its Parliamentary Network, according to Abdul.

It was further remarked as the conversation continued that such meetings and talks marked the success and productivity of our inter-parliamentary connexions. Besides, both legislature leaders stressed the importance of reciprocal visits for further expansion of bilateral cooperation.