Serbia strongly condemns terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Serbia strongly condemns and finds unacceptable the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, the source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia told Trend.

"As a signatory to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Republic of Serbia resolutely and strongly condemns and finds unacceptable every attack against the inviolability of premises of diplomatic and consular missions," the source said.

Serbia's MFA also has expressed sincere condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the terrorist attack.

"We have been deeply distressed to learn about the outrageous attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, in which the head of the security service of the Embassy died in the line of duty, whereas another two security officers were wounded," the MFA added.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.