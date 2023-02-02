Heydar Aliyev laid ideological foundations of youth policy in Azerbaijan - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The ideological foundations of youth policy in Azerbaijan were laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, said Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport Farhad Hajiyev, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the hearings in the Azerbaijani parliament on the topic "Heydar Aliyev - founder of modern Azerbaijani youth policy".

He noted that one of the main institutions established by Heydar Aliyev when he came to power in Azerbaijan for the second time was the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"The importance of this establishment was particularly noted during the Second Karabakh War. The main purpose of the establishment of the ministry was to educate the young generation to be loyal to their homeland and the state," said Hajiyev.

"President Ilham Aliyev continues successful youth policy. After 2003, the infrastructure of youth policy began to be established in Azerbaijan. The creation of a youth foundation, the Youth and Sports Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), and a comprehensive sports infrastructure make it possible to educate healthy young people in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani state stands behind its youth," Hajiyev added.