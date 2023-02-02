US ambassador to OSCE calls on Iran to convict those responsible for attack on Azerbaijani Embassy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Michael Carpenter, US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has condemned the attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports, citing his Twitter publication.

"At today's OSCE meeting, we expressed our condolences to the Azerbaijani MFA and the families of those hurt and killed in the attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran. The US calls on Iranian authorities to investigate and hold those responsible accountable," he said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.