BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has made a speech at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Ministerial Meeting of the first Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

The speech of President Ilham Aliyev was broadcast live on the official accounts of the head of state on YouTube and Facebook social networks.

Will be updated