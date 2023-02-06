Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye addresses Azerbaijani citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye has addressed Azerbaijani citizens in connection with the earthquake, Trend reports, referring to the tweet of the embassy.

"Azerbaijani citizens affected by the earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaraş and nearby provinces are kindly requested to contact the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye by calling the hotline +90 532 577 61 68," said the tweet.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.