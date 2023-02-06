Rescue forces of Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sent to Türkiye, following President Ilham Aliyev's order (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan have been sent to Türkiye, following Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's order, Trend reports.

The ministry's crew, consisting of 370 people, flew from Baku's Heydar Aliyev Airport.

Head of the Special Risky Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Major General Etibar Ismayilov told reporters that 370 rescue workers were sent to fraternal Türkiye for all types of activities.

According to Ismayilov, eight trained dogs from the ministry's canine center will also be used in the quake-hit areas.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.