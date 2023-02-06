Terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was planned ahead - employee of embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was deliberate and planned, Trend reports.

This fact was mentioned in a video shown at a briefing at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27.

Vasif Tagiyev, an injured employee of the embassy, said in the video that later he heard in the news that the terrorist allegedly came to the embassy "to look for his wife."

"It's a lie. His aim was to commit a terrorist attack. A man who came to look for his wife would not have come with a gun," he stressed.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.