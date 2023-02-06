Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Assistant to Azerbaijani president posts tweet on earthquake in Türkiye

Politics Materials 6 February 2023 20:07 (UTC +04:00)
Assistant to Azerbaijani president posts tweet on earthquake in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev posted a tweet over the earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports.

"May Allah rest the souls of the dead!", Hajiyev wrote.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Following the latest data, 1,498 people died, and 8,533 people got injured following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye. As many as 2,834 buildings were destroyed following the powerful quake.

