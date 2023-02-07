Azerbaijanis doing search & rescue operations in quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijani rescuers, sent to quake-hit Türkiye following the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, continue conducting search operations on the territory of Turkish Kahramanmarash, in particular, they recovered the body of one person from the rubble, Trend reports.

In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's emergency rescue forces numbering 400 people were sent to Türkiye yesterday.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,381 people were killed and 20,426 people were injured.