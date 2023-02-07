Following instructions by First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. In order to support the victims of the earthquake that occurred on February 6 in Türkiye and caused numerous human casualties, on the instructions of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is sending humanitarian aid to the fraternal country, Trend reports.

In this regard, a special plane with medical supplies and equipment, various medicines, oxygen masks, filtration systems, splints, stretchers, and other medical equipment will be sent to Türkiye.

The Foundation's employees sent to Türkiye will deliver humanitarian aid to the victims in the area where the earthquake occurred.

First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, in her condolences on this tragedy, said that the grief of the Turkish people is the grief of Azerbaijan, also wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded and injured.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation expresses its deep condolences to the families and friends of those who died during the tragedy that befell the Turkish people, and wishes recovery to the wounded.