Latvia’s president due in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. President of Latvia Egils Levits will visit Azerbaijan in early March, a diplomatic source told Trend.

He will take part in the X Global Baku Forum to be held by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center from March 9 to March 11.

The topic of the upcoming forum is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

Global Baku Forum has already become the premier event in Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East, providing an opportunity for distinguished leaders and thinkers to discuss the ways and means to overcome some of the world’s most pressing challenges ranging from “Building Trust for a Wider Europe” , to “a New World Order” to designing more effective programs for “Shared Societies” , “Towards a Multipolar World” , “Addressing/Challenging Radicalization and Extremism with Interfaith Dialogue for Peace, “Bridging Gaps to Create Inclusive Societies” , Peace and Security in the Middle East” , to “Geopolitics in the Age of Sustainable Development”.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn