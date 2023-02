BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Promoting peace in the South Caucasus remains an enduring priority for US, U.S. State Department First Deputy Press Officer Vedant Patel said, Trend reports.

"Promoting peace in the South Caucasus remains an enduring priority for not just this administration, but for Secretary Blinken, in particular, as evidenced by his direct outreach and engagement on these issues directly with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said.