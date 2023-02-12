Military Oath-taking ceremonies held in Azerbaijan Army (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12. According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, military oath-taking ceremonies for young soldiers were held in the Azerbaijan Army on February 12, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as victims lost their lives as a result of the earthquake in fraternal Türkiye, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At ceremonies the young soldiers solemnly took the military oath and promised to be loyal to the Motherland.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the command staff of military units congratulated the young soldiers on taking the Military Oath, wished them to be disciplined, to study carefully the weapons and equipment, and to fulfill their military duty with dignity for the Homeland.

The ceremony ended with the solemn march of the military personnel in front of the podium.