Azerbaijani FM meets with Foreign Minister of Kuwait

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Within the framework of a working visit to Egypt, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Sheikh Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Minister Bayramov stressed that relations between the two countries are historically built on the principles of friendship, and said that Azerbaijan intends to further expand existing cooperation.

Having stated the successful development of bilateral and multilateral relations, the minister spoke about the importance of cooperation and mutual support within the framework of international organizations.

The Ministers exchanged views on the future plans of the "Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Kuwait", which they co-chair, and the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement to Combat COVID-19, which is planned in Baku in March.

The parties also discussed possible prospects for cooperation in tourism, science, education, culture and other areas.