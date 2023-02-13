Azerbaijani FM meets Italian Minister of Enterprises and 'Made in Italy' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy of the Italian Republic Adolfo Urso, who is paying a visit to the country, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Minister Bayramov praised the development of bilateral relations between the countries, which have risen to the level of a multidimensional strategic partnership, as well as noted the importance of high-level mutual visits, including the visit of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to Azerbaijan in 2018, President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Italy in 2020 and 2022, as well as other visits that have played a crucial role in further strengthening this strategic partnership.

Speaking of strong Azerbaijan-Italy political ties, Bayramov stressed that the oil, gas, power industry projects play a paramount role in the development of these ties. Noting that the foundation laid today for a new 1,280 MW thermal power plant in Mingachevir is an important event, the minister outlined the significance of the project in terms of further enhancing friendship ties between Italy and Azerbaijan.

The sides underscored effective economic collaboration between Azerbaijan and Italy, in particular that Italy is Azerbaijan's largest trading partner, and Azerbaijan is one of the largest energy suppliers to Italy. They also emphasized the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor and the TAP Gas Pipeline in expanding energy cooperation.

Touching on the issues of cooperation between the two countries in the field of education, Minister Bayramov talked about the necessity of the Italy-Azerbaijan University, founded in 2022, as part of the visit of former Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to the country. In particular, he said that the process of building of the university continues apace.

The official also thanked Italy for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, briefed on the reconstruction work carried out on liberated lands, and the process of normalizing relations with Armenia. He updated Urso on the 30-year occupation policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan, and on the obstacles that it poses to the peace process in the post-Karabakh conflict period.

Stressing Italy's involvement in the recovery work on liberated lands, the minister expressed satisfaction that the most important projects for our country were entrusted to Italian companies.

Minister Urso, in turn, reminded with satisfaction his visits to Azerbaijan, especially following the second Karabakh War, as part of the Italian parliamentary delegation. Noting the importance of strategic dialogue and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, he stressed that there are broad prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

The parties exchanged views on renewable energy issues, agricultural machinery, the pharmaceutical industry, culture, and other areas of mutual interest.