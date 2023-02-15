Azerbaijan sending modern modular houses to earthquake-struck Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The executive authorities of Azerbaijani cities and districts continue sending humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Türkiye in support of the disaster victims, Trend reports.

Currently, providing housing for people left homeless in the disaster area is one of the most crucial problems. In this regard, 90 modern modular houses have been manufactured.

Such one- and two-room houses provide the living conditions for 10-12 people.

The Sumgayit City Executive Power sent four modular houses on February 13, while today 20 more houses had been delivered to Türkiye on behalf of Mingachevir, Kurdamir, Goranboy, Jalilabad, and Tartar districts of Azerbaijan. All 90 modern modular homes will be delivered to the disaster area by the end of the current week.

From the first days of the tragedy, the executive powers of Azerbaijani cities and districts have been sending warm clothes, bed linen, food, industrial goods, medicines, heaters, generators, and tents to quake-affected people. Up until now, Azerbaijani executive authorities have sent humanitarian assistance to Kahramanmaras, Malatya, Adiyaman, and other Turkish provinces.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.