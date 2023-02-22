British Minister of State for Europe, North America on visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 22 February 2023 11:20 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. British Minister of State for Europe and North America, Leo Docherty, is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the tweet of British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld.

The ambassador noted that, together with Leo Docherty, he met with First Deputy Chief of the State Border Service, Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Lieutenant General Rashad Sadigov

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation projects, as well as security issues in the Caspian Sea were discussed.

