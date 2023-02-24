Azerbaijani MFA holds event dedicated to 31st anniversary of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. A commemorative event dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the ministry.

The event was attended by the leadership and employees of the MFA, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, and media representatives.

The participants discussed the events that preceded the Khojaly genocide, its consequences and got acquainted with the exhibition stands.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that 31 years ago, the Armenian armed forces, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment of the former USSR, entered the city of Khojaly, killing hundreds of Azerbaijani civilians, including women, children and the elderly. Having honored the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide, the minister said that the Khojaly genocide, which is imprinted in the national memory of our people, is not forgotten.

The active work of the Azerbaijani Government, the "Justice for Khojaly" international educational campaign, civil society and the diaspora to bring the truth about the Khojaly genocide to the world community was noted.

Minister Bayramov said that the atrocities committed during the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the war crimes against the civilian population of the Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Barda, Terter during the Second Karabakh War are based on Armenia's policy of ethnic hatred and racial discrimination against Azerbaijanis. The minister said that despite the military-political provocations committed by Armenia, which impede the process of peace and normalization in the post-conflict period, as well as steps aimed at manipulating the international community, Azerbaijan is determined to promote a peaceful agenda aimed at establishing peace and security in the region.

Then the performance of the Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater dedicated to the Khojaly genocide was presented under the title "Khojaly - it was."