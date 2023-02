BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. We will continue to demand justice for Khojaly genocide, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Today is 31st anniversary of Khojaly Genocide, one of the gravest crimes by Armenians perpetrated against civilian Azerbaijanis, killing in one night 613, incl. 106 women, 63 children, 70 elderly.

We will never forget and forgive!

We will continue to demand Justice for Khojaly," he wrote.