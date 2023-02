BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament Ion-Marcel Ciolacu has arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He was greeted at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Adil Aliyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania Huseyn Najafov, Head of the Azerbaijani-Romanian friendship group Azay Guliyev and other officials.