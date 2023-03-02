Azerbaijani FM meets with his Palestinian counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Foreign Minister of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, as part of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, current issues of the bilateral and multilateral agenda, including the current situation in the region, were discussed.

It was noted with satisfaction that over the 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine, relations have developed in various spheres. In particular, confidence was expressed that the opening of the representative office of Azerbaijan in the Palestinian city of Ramallah will give an even greater impetus to the development of existing relations.

Furthermore, it was mentioned that the mutual support provided by international organizations, in particular the UN, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), is commendable. In particular, the importance of further strengthening cooperation was noted.

Riyad al-Maliki noted the significance of the mutual visits as well as the political dialogue in the development of the relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine, which are based on mutual respect, solidarity, and friendship. He also said that Azerbaijan's chairmanship in NAM significantly contributed to the development of the organization and served to further its strengthening.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.