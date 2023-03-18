In some countries, they organize certain conferences related to internal affairs of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. In some countries, they organize certain conferences and symposia related to the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in the Talish village of the Tartar district, Trend reports.

“Some pro-Armenian countries recognize the “independence of Nagorno-Karabakh”, which is not on the world map and does not exist in the territory of Azerbaijan. What does that mean? It means that during the occupation, the only purpose of all those forces was to perpetuate this occupation. They wanted not to resolve the conflict, but to freeze it,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.