Azerbaijan organizes tour for local and Turkish journalists to its liberated territories (UPDATED)

Details added (first published: 19:08)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. In order to get acquainted with the activities of the Azerbaijani Army in the liberated territories, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan organized another media tour for a group of local and Turkish journalists on April 6, 2023, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the visit, journalists followed the process of demining the liberated territories and practical use of Mechanical Mine Clearing Equipment (MEMATT) manufactured by ASFAT of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense in Türkiye.

According to the ministry, media representatives were informed that since the Patriotic War (The Second Karabakh War), culminating in the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani Army, up to 29,000 hectares of territory have been cleared by the engineering units of the Ministry of Defense. At the same time, 23,230 mines buried by the Armenian military and unexploded remnants of war have been discovered and neutralized.

As part of the media tour, the journalists were shown a demonstration lesson on the combat training of artillery units.

Furthermore, media representatives observed the activities of military personnel, conducted filming, and interviewed military personnel.

In turn, the militaries expressed satisfaction with the conditions created for them and pride in serving in the liberated territories.