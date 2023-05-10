Heydar Aliyev was extraordinary personality who entered history of modern Russian-Azerbaijani relations - Kremlin spokesman

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 10 May 2023 14:32 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Heydar Aliyev was an extraordinary personality, who entered the history of the USSR and modern Russian-Azerbaijani relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, Trend reports via Russian media.

Peskov added that Russia keeps the memory of Heydar Aliyev.

Azerbaijan is marking the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring 2023 the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

