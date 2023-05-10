Turkish FM posts tweet on 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 10 May 2023 17:12 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has tweeted on occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"With respect and reverence, I honor the memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, who made a great contribution to strengthening the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood," Cavusoglu said.

Azerbaijan is marking the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring 2023 the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

