Turkish FM posts tweet on 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has tweeted on occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"With respect and reverence, I honor the memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, who made a great contribution to strengthening the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood," Cavusoglu said.

Azerbaijan is marking the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring 2023 the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in the Republic of Azerbaijan.