Cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan - guarantee of peace and stability in South Caucasus, Turkish FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is a guarantee of peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

According to him, Türkiye provided political and moral support to the just cause of brotherly Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war.

As the FM noted, by signing the "Shusha Declaration", Azerbaijan and Türkiye developed relations from the level of strategic partnership to the level of alliance.

Cavusoglu noted that Türkiye continues to contribute to the reconstruction and revival efforts launched in the lands liberated from occupation.

"Our Presidents jointly opened international airports built in a short time in Fuzuli and Zangilan," he added.

FM also noted that the volume of trade between the two countries reached $6.5 billion.