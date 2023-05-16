Creative work in all spheres took widespread after Heydar Aliyev came to power - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. After Heydar Aliyev came to power, creative work in all spheres of the country took on a wide scale, Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova said at a special meeting of the Milli Majlis dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Already in that period, the rich economic potential of the future independent Azerbaijan was formed. At that time, many reforms were carried out in the social sphere. The national leader has successfully developed the country's foreign economic relations," the speaker said.

She noted that ensuring stability and security in the country made it possible to implement the oil strategy, and billions of dollars were invested in the country's economy.

"The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan was created for the rational use of oil resources. At the same time, economic reforms and privatization were carried out. The implementation of the foreign policy concept based on scientific foundations has begun. If it was not for the work carried out by Heydar Aliyev in all spheres of the country, it would be difficult to talk about an independent Azerbaijan today," Gafarova added.

The Milli Majlis is holding a special meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. The meeting is attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, representatives of 4 international organizations.