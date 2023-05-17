Heydar Aliyev Foundation presents book and exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijani poet (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation presented a book and an exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijani poet Mir Mohsun Navvab, Trend reports.

This year marks the 190th anniversary of the birth of one of the prominent representatives of the Karabakh literary environment - a talented poet, artist, musicologist, philosopher, and teacher Mir Mohsun Navvab (1833-1918).

Another contribution to the preservation of the cultural heritage and history of Azerbaijan was the "Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi – scientist-encyclopedist of the XIX century" exhibition presented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the madrasah building on the territory of the Yukhari [Upper] Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha after major restoration works, the "The Collection of weapons of Mir Mohsun Navvab and the production of weapons in Shusha" publication, as well as restoration of the tomb monument of Mir Mohsun Navvab destroyed by the Armenians.

The exhibition dedicated to Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi is presented in the madrasah building on the territory of the Yukhari [Upper] Govhar Agha Mosque, where he once worked on the ornaments of the minaret. The exhibition presents Navvab's personal collection of weapons stored in the National Museum of the History of Azerbaijan and representing the Azerbaijani weapons art of the XVIII–XIX centuries, books written by the poet, illustrated and published in his publishing house in Shusha, exhibits reflecting his activities in the fields of music, chemistry, astronomy.

The exposition also presents tables and diagrams of the location of celestial bodies and solar eclipse schemes of Mir Mohsun Navvab, who was interested in astronomy.

Although a number of books have been published about Navvab's activities as an artist and music theorist, there have been no publications reflecting his activities as a whole. On the initiative and with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as with the direct participation of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the "The Collection of Weapons of the World of Mohsun Navvab and the Production of Weapons in Shusha" book was published for the first time.

The book tells about the biography, life and work of Navvab, and highlights his educational activities. The book is dedicated to the unknown legacy of Mir Mohsun Navvab Karabakhi – his collection of Azerbaijani weapons.

Archival and museum materials were used in the preparation of the publication. The book, published in Azerbaijani and English, presents more than 100 photographs, drawings, diagrams, and maps, most of which are published for the first time.