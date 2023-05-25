President Ilham Aliyev continues to receive letters on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

On behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand, I have the honour to extend my sincere congratulations to the Republic of Azerbaijan and her people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – the Independence Day.

Thailand and Azerbaijan have enjoyed friendly relations for over the past three decades. I am confident that our relations will be further strengthened in all areas of mutual interest for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

Accept, Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili as sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

"Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my warm regards and heartfelt congratulations to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

While taking this opportunity, let me note my deep appreciation for your personal engagement and contribution to strengthening partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia. This year holds special significance as Azerbaijan commemorates the remarkable legacy of Heydar Aliyev, a visionary leader whose contributions continue to shape nation's progress and development.

Dear Friend,

Let us embrace the bond of friendship and look forward to further collaboration, which will undoubtedly yield even greater achievements for our nations and peoples. Wishing you a joyous celebration and a future filled with peace, progress and success. May Azerbaijan continue to prosper and thrive," the letter said.